Bengals dispute that their turf is a problem

The Bengals’ home games are played on slit-film turf, which has been shown to carry a higher risk of lower-extremity injuries, and which the NFL Players Association wants banned . But the Bengals say no new field surface is coming to Cincinnati.

Bengals Executive Vice President Katie Blackburn said the team sees no need to put in a new playing surface this season and doesn’t believe its surface is a problem.

“It’s not this year certainly. I don’t have statistics, but I really don’t think our turf has been a huge problem. Or a problem at all , to be quite honest,” Blackburn told Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Last year seven teams -- the Bengals, Lions, Giants, Jets, Vikings, Saints and Colts -- used slit-film turf. The Lions have announced that they are changing to a different playing surface for the 2023 season, and other teams have said they are reviewing their playing surface. But the Bengals say their slit-film playing field isn’t going away.