 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

flacco_pft_pm.jpg
Will trading for Flacco benefit Bengals?
nbc_pft_marksanchezv2_251007.jpg
Sanchez incident an ‘all-time bizarre’ curveball
nbc_pft_gannondemercado_251007.jpg
Did Gannon drop the ball on Demercado’s fumble?

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

flacco_pft_pm.jpg
Will trading for Flacco benefit Bengals?
nbc_pft_marksanchezv2_251007.jpg
Sanchez incident an ‘all-time bizarre’ curveball
nbc_pft_gannondemercado_251007.jpg
Did Gannon drop the ball on Demercado’s fumble?

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bengals hope to have Joe Flacco ready to play on Sunday at Packers

  
Published October 7, 2025 05:09 PM

In Week 3, quarterback Joe Flacco led the Browns to an upset win over the Packers. On Sunday, Flacco could get a chance to do it again, as the quarterback of the other NFL franchise in Ohio.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, the Bengals “would like” Flacco to be ready to go for the Week 5 game at Lambeau Field.

It will require plenty of extra work to get Flacco up to speed, as to the terminology, plays, and concepts of the Cincinnati offense. And he has no experience with the team’s starting receivers, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

That said, Chase and Higgins will be the best two receivers he has had during an 18-year career with the Ravens, Broncos, Jets, Browns (twice), and Colts. And Flacco’s job will be simple — throw it in the vicinity of whichever one of them is open.

Sure, Flacco may throw an interception or two along the way. But Jake Browning threw three on Sunday against the Lions. Two would count as an improvement.