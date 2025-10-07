Bengals hope to have Joe Flacco ready to play on Sunday at Packers

In Week 3, quarterback Joe Flacco led the Browns to an upset win over the Packers. On Sunday, Flacco could get a chance to do it again, as the quarterback of the other NFL franchise in Ohio.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, the Bengals “would like” Flacco to be ready to go for the Week 5 game at Lambeau Field.

It will require plenty of extra work to get Flacco up to speed, as to the terminology, plays, and concepts of the Cincinnati offense. And he has no experience with the team’s starting receivers, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

That said, Chase and Higgins will be the best two receivers he has had during an 18-year career with the Ravens, Broncos, Jets, Browns (twice), and Colts. And Flacco’s job will be simple — throw it in the vicinity of whichever one of them is open.

Sure, Flacco may throw an interception or two along the way. But Jake Browning threw three on Sunday against the Lions. Two would count as an improvement.