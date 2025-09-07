Bengals lead Browns 14-10 at halftime

The Bengals and Browns have gone back and forth in the first half of their season opener, but Cincinnati has a 14-10 lead over Cleveland at halftime.

Both teams had lengthy opening drives that resulted in touchdowns. Bengals running back Chase Brown took in a 5-yard score to cap Cincinnati’s 12-play, 68-yard drive that took 7:28 off the clock.

That was the Bengals’ only possession of the first quarter, as the Browns took 16 plays to go 67 yards and take 9:50 off the clock, with running back Raheim Sanders powering in a 1-yard score on fourth down.

The Bengals then scored again with Joe Burrow’s 1-yard touchdown pass to tight end Noah Fant. Fant’s first TD with the Bengals came on third-and-goal. Cleveland’s defense lost track of Fant after a play-action fake, allowing the Bengals to take a touchdown lead.

Cleveland kicker Andre Szmyt connected on a 45-yard field goal late in the second quarter to make the score 14-10.

Burrow finished the first half 11-of-14 for 88 yards with a touchdown. Ja’Marr Chase has two receptions for 26 yards.

On the other side, Flacco is 10-of-15 for 87 yards.

Bengals guard Lucas Patrick is doubtful to return with a right calf injury. He went down early in the second quarter on Cincinnati’s second possession. Dalton Risner came in to replace him. Reporters on the scene noted Patrick couldn’t put much weight on his right leg as he came off the field and went to the locker room.

Browns right tackle Jack Conklin went into the medical tent in the second quarter, Cornelius Lucas came in to replace him. Conklin is questionable to return with an eye injury.

The Browns will receive the second-half kickoff.