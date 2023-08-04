 Skip navigation
NASCAR Xfinity Series New Holland 250
Xfinity Michigan starting lineup: Josh Berry claims pole
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 22 Notre Dame Blue-Gold Game
Counting Down the Irish 2023: The Top Five, led by the best offensive tackle in college football and his QB
2023 U.S. Classic
Simone Biles' comeback: from a talk over margaritas to the Yurchenko double pike

Bengals, Logan Wilson agree to four-year contract extension

  
Published August 4, 2023 07:06 PM

Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson will remain a part of the defense in Cincinnati for years to come.

The Bengals and Wilson agreed to a four-year extension worth “up to” $37.25 million, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The 27-year-old Wilson was a third-round pick of the Bengals in the 2020 NFL draft and was heading into the fourth and final year on his rookie contract.

Wilson started 15 games last season and the Bengals see him as one of the key players they want to be part of their nucleus for years to come, although they’ll likely have more expensive contracts coming for Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase.