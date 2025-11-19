 Skip navigation
Bengals open 21-day practice window for Mike Gesicki, Daijahn Anthony

  
Published November 19, 2025 11:25 AM

The Bengals are getting another key offensive player back on the practice field this week.

Cincinnati announced the club has opened the 21-day practice window for tight end Mike Gesicki.

Gesicki has been sidelined by a pectoral injury and was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 15.

In his second season with the Bengals, Gesicki has caught eight passes for 61 yards so far this season. He had 65 catches for 665 yards with two touchdowns in 2024.

Additionally, the Bengals have opened the 21-day practice window for safety Daijahn Anthony, who has been out since late August with a hamstring injury. He was designated to return during roster cuts.