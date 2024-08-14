Bengals put DE Jeff Gunter on reserve/retired list

Defensive end Jeff Gunter has decided to walk away from the Bengals and professional football.

The Bengals announced on Wednesday that they have placed Gunter on the reserve/retired list. The team will continue to hold Gunter’s contractual rights in the event he decides to return to play again.

Gunter was a 2022 seventh-round pick and he appeared in 10 games during his rookie season. He was credited with one tackle during those appearances and did not make the active roster for any postseason games.

The Bengals waived Gunter last year when they cut the roster to 53 players and he returned to the team’s practice squad.

