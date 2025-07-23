Bengals put Trey Hendrickson on did not report list

Defensive end Trey Hendrickson did not report to Bengals training camp this week and the team made a roster move reflecting that on Wednesday.

The NFL’s daily transaction report shows that Hendrickson has been placed on the reserve/did not report list. The move allows the Bengals to fine Hendrickson $50,000 each day that he is absent from camp.

Hendrickson is in the final year of his current deal and is set to make $16 million under the terms of that deal. He is looking for a contract extension, but reports this week have indicated that the Bengals have only offered one year of guaranteed money and Hendrickson is looking for more than that in order to sign with the team.

Hendrickson will not count against the Bengals’ 90-man roster limit or salary cap while he is on the did not report list.