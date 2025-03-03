 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mylesgarrett_250303.jpg
Eagles reportedly have ‘real’ interest in Garrett
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250303.jpg
Cowboys should set deadline for Parsons deal
nbc_pft_jerryjonecancels_250303.jpg
Jones cancels annual Combine media availability

Other PFT Content

AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mylesgarrett_250303.jpg
Eagles reportedly have ‘real’ interest in Garrett
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250303.jpg
Cowboys should set deadline for Parsons deal
nbc_pft_jerryjonecancels_250303.jpg
Jones cancels annual Combine media availability

Other PFT Content

AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bengals release Alex Cappa

  
Published March 3, 2025 11:06 AM

Veteran guard Alex Cappa is hitting the open market ahead of the start of the new league year.

The Bengals announced that they have released Cappa on Monday. The move creates $8 million in cap space for the Bengals.

Cappa signed a four-year deal with the team in 2022 and started all 50 games he played for the team. He injured his ankle late in his first season with the team and did not appear in the team’s only postseason trip during his tenure.

The Bengals used Cappa as their right guard and left guard Cody Ford is set for free agency, so the Bengals may have a new pair of starters at those spots in 2025.