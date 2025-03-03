Bengals release Alex Cappa

Veteran guard Alex Cappa is hitting the open market ahead of the start of the new league year.

The Bengals announced that they have released Cappa on Monday. The move creates $8 million in cap space for the Bengals.

Cappa signed a four-year deal with the team in 2022 and started all 50 games he played for the team. He injured his ankle late in his first season with the team and did not appear in the team’s only postseason trip during his tenure.

The Bengals used Cappa as their right guard and left guard Cody Ford is set for free agency, so the Bengals may have a new pair of starters at those spots in 2025.