 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_raiderscoinflip_240510.jpg
Pierce denies coin flip for Bowers vs. Arnold
nbc_pft_rice_240510.jpg
Report indicates details on Rice’s alleged assault
nbc_pft_nflpublicenemy_240510.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL’s public enemy No. 1

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_raiderscoinflip_240510.jpg
Pierce denies coin flip for Bowers vs. Arnold
nbc_pft_rice_240510.jpg
Report indicates details on Rice’s alleged assault
nbc_pft_nflpublicenemy_240510.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL’s public enemy No. 1

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bengals sign DT McKinnley Jackson, four other draft picks

  
Published May 10, 2024 03:23 PM

The Bengals signed half their draft class on Friday.

The team announced that they have signed third-round defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson, fifth-round cornerback Josh Newton, sixth-round tight end Tanner McLachlan, seventh-round safety Daijahn Anthony, and seventh-round center Matt Lee. Five other picks, including first-rounder Amarius Mims, remain unsigned.

Jackson had 27 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery for Texas A&M last season. He was selected a round behind defensive tackle Kris Jenkins, so the Bengals made a big step toward getting younger on the defensive front.

Newton started all 27 games he played at TCU the last two years and Anthony, who played at Ole Miss, was the only other draft pick in the secondary. McLachlan caught six touchdowns for Arizona over the last two seasons and Lee started every game after transferring to Miami in 2023.