Bengals sign DT McKinnley Jackson, four other draft picks

The Bengals signed half their draft class on Friday.

The team announced that they have signed third-round defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson, fifth-round cornerback Josh Newton, sixth-round tight end Tanner McLachlan, seventh-round safety Daijahn Anthony, and seventh-round center Matt Lee. Five other picks, including first-rounder Amarius Mims, remain unsigned.

Jackson had 27 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery for Texas A&M last season. He was selected a round behind defensive tackle Kris Jenkins, so the Bengals made a big step toward getting younger on the defensive front.

Newton started all 27 games he played at TCU the last two years and Anthony, who played at Ole Miss, was the only other draft pick in the secondary. McLachlan caught six touchdowns for Arizona over the last two seasons and Lee started every game after transferring to Miami in 2023.