Bengals sign LB Joe Giles-Harris

Linebacker Joe Giles-Harris is the newest member of the Bengals.

The team announced the signing on Wednesday. It’s a one-year contract with no other terms announced by Cincinnati.

Giles-Harris spent a short period of time on the Bengals’ practice squad last December, but left for the Jaguars when Jacksonville signed him to their active roster. He also began his NFL career with the Jaguars in 2019 and has seen time for the Bills and Patriots as well.

Giles-Harris has 30 tackles, two tackles for loss, and a sack in 22 overall games across all of his NFL stops.