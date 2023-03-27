Bengals sign Sidney Jones

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bengals sign Sidney Jones

  
Published March 27, 2023 10:25 AM
nbc_pft_ezekielelliot_230324
March 24, 2023 08:50 AM
According to PFT, Ezekiel Elliott wants to play for the Eagles, Bengals or Jets, but Mike Florio and Peter King map out the likelihood of those teams being interested and making a deal he’d be pleased with.

The Bengals have added a veteran defensive back.

Cincinnati has signed cornerback Sidney Jones to a one-year deal, the team announced on Monday.

Jones was last with the Raiders to end the 2022 season, appearing in seven games for the club with a pair of starts. He began the year with the Seahawks, who released him in November.

A second-round pick in the 2017 draft, Jones spent his first three seasons with the Eagles before he was waived at the start of the 2020 season. He then played for Jacksonville in 2020, appearing in nine games with six starts.

Seattle traded for him just before the start of the 2021 season, leading to Jones’ most productive season. He appeared in 16 games with 11 starts for the Seahawks that year, recording 66 total tackles with 10 passes defensed.