Patriots agree to trade LB Marte Mapu to Texans

Earlier on Tuesday, the Patriots let it be known that they were set to release linebacker Marte Mapu.

They’ve now found a trade partner for him instead.

Per Jonathan Alexander of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans have agreed to trade for Mapu with a late-round pick swap between the two teams.

Mapu, a third-round pick in the 2023 draft, appeared in 44 games with 10 starts for New England over the last three seasons, with his action m mostly being on special teams last season. He was on the field for 58 percent of the unit’s snaps and just 12 percent of defensive snaps in 2025.

Mapu is set to make $1.509 million in base salary for the final year of his rookie contract.