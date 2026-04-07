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Patriots to release LB Marte Mapu

  
Published April 7, 2026 10:23 AM

The Patriots are parting ways with one of their defensive players.

Per Mike Reiss of ESPN, New England has informed linebacker Marte Mapu that the club intends to release him.

Mapu, 26, was selected by the Patriots in the third round of the 2023 draft. He appeared in 44 games with 10 starts for New England over the last three seasons, with his action m mostly being on special teams last season. He was on the field for 58 percent of the unit’s snaps and just 12 percent of defensive snaps in 2025.

Mapu will depart the Patriots having tallied 89 total tackles with three interceptions, 12 passes defensed, and five forced fumbles.