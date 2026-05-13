Bengals sign third-rounder Tacario Davis

The Bengals announced the signing of another draft pick on Wednesday afternoon.

Third-round pick Tacario Davis has signed his four-year rookie deal with the club. The cornerback is the sixth of the team’s seven selections to sign his first NFL deal.

Second-round defensive end Cashius Howell is the only unsigned member of the draft class. The five other players in the group signed with the team last weekend.

Davis spent three seasons at Arizona before transferring to Washington for his final year in college. He had 95 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 25 passes defensed, three interceptions and one fumble recovery over 37 total collegiate games.