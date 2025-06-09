Bengals to release LB Germaine Pratt

The Bengals are moving on from Germaine Pratt.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Cincinnati will release the veteran linebacker on Monday.

Pratt, 29, requested a trade from Cincinnati back in February. But the Bengals held onto him until the tail end of the offseason program.

Pratt was set to make $5.2 million in base salary for the last year of his contract. By releasing him, the Bengals will save $5.85 million against the cap.

A third-round pick in 2019, Pratt had spent his entire career with the Bengals. He registered 143 total tackles with five tackles for loss, four QB hits, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles in 2024.