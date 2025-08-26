 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_joemixonnfi_250826.jpg
Mixon to begin season on NFI list
nbc_pft_desmond_watsom_250826.jpg
Buccaneers reportedly waive Watson
nbc_pft_tommy_trask_white_250826.jpg
DeVito headlines best-available backup QBs

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
nbc_pft_joemixonnfi_250826.jpg
Mixon to begin season on NFI list
nbc_pft_desmond_watsom_250826.jpg
Buccaneers reportedly waive Watson
nbc_pft_tommy_trask_white_250826.jpg
DeVito headlines best-available backup QBs

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Bengals trim roster to 53 players

  
Published August 26, 2025 05:45 PM

The Bengals announced the moves they made to reach the 53-man roster limit on Tuesday afternoon.

They include placing safety Daijahn Anthony (hamstring) and defensive end Cedric Johnson on injured reserve with a designation to return to the active roster. Tight end Erick All (knee) stays on the physically unable to perform list and all three players will be eligible to return after the fourth game of the season.

Running back Gary Brightwell, cornerback Jalen Davis, and linebacker Joe Giles-Harris were released.

The Bengals completed the day’s moves by waiving offensive linemen Devin Cochran, Andrew Coker, Caleb Etienne, Cordell Volson, Jaxson Kirkland, and Seth McLaughlin; wide receivers Jamoi Mayes, Jordan Moore, Kendric Pryor, and Isaiah Williams; defensive linemen Raymond Johnson and Isaiah Thomas; defensive backs Jaylen Key and Bralyn Lux; running back Kendall Milton; tight end Tanner McLachlan; linebacker Maema Njongmeta; quarterback Desmond Ridder; and long snapper Cal Adomitis.