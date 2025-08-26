Bengals trim roster to 53 players

The Bengals announced the moves they made to reach the 53-man roster limit on Tuesday afternoon.

They include placing safety Daijahn Anthony (hamstring) and defensive end Cedric Johnson on injured reserve with a designation to return to the active roster. Tight end Erick All (knee) stays on the physically unable to perform list and all three players will be eligible to return after the fourth game of the season.

Running back Gary Brightwell, cornerback Jalen Davis, and linebacker Joe Giles-Harris were released.

The Bengals completed the day’s moves by waiving offensive linemen Devin Cochran, Andrew Coker, Caleb Etienne, Cordell Volson, Jaxson Kirkland, and Seth McLaughlin; wide receivers Jamoi Mayes, Jordan Moore, Kendric Pryor, and Isaiah Williams; defensive linemen Raymond Johnson and Isaiah Thomas; defensive backs Jaylen Key and Bralyn Lux; running back Kendall Milton; tight end Tanner McLachlan; linebacker Maema Njongmeta; quarterback Desmond Ridder; and long snapper Cal Adomitis.