Bengals up 7-0 after picking off Andy Dalton

Quarterback Andy Dalton’s second Panthers start is not going as well as his first one.

Dalton was hit by Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson as he tried a third down pass and safety Vonn Bell picked off the fluttering ball. Bell returned the ball to the 16-yard-line and Bengals running back Chase Brown ran three yards for a score a few plays later.

The touchdown made it 7-0 Bengals with five seconds to play in the first quarter.

Dalton’s first drive looked like it would end with points when the Panthers got a first down on the Bengals’ 2-yard-line. They only picked up one more yard on four plays, however, as the Bengals defense never broke after doing a lot of bending.