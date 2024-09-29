 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snflookahead_240927.jpg
What’s at stake for Bills, Ravens on SNF in Week 4
nbc_pft_parsons_240927.jpg
What Parsons’ injury means for Cowboys’ defense
nbc_pft_backfieldsv2_240927.jpg
Cowboys, Giants have clear backfield concerns

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snflookahead_240927.jpg
What’s at stake for Bills, Ravens on SNF in Week 4
nbc_pft_parsons_240927.jpg
What Parsons’ injury means for Cowboys’ defense
nbc_pft_backfieldsv2_240927.jpg
Cowboys, Giants have clear backfield concerns

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bengals up 7-0 after picking off Andy Dalton

  
Published September 29, 2024 01:36 PM

Quarterback Andy Dalton’s second Panthers start is not going as well as his first one.

Dalton was hit by Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson as he tried a third down pass and safety Vonn Bell picked off the fluttering ball. Bell returned the ball to the 16-yard-line and Bengals running back Chase Brown ran three yards for a score a few plays later.

The touchdown made it 7-0 Bengals with five seconds to play in the first quarter.

Dalton’s first drive looked like it would end with points when the Panthers got a first down on the Bengals’ 2-yard-line. They only picked up one more yard on four plays, however, as the Bengals defense never broke after doing a lot of bending.