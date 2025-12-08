Bengals waive WR Jermaine Burton

Wide receiver Jermaine Burton’s time with the Bengals is up.

The team announced that they have waived Burton on Monday. The move comes a day after Burton was suspended without pay for their game in Buffalo.

No reason was given for Burton’s suspension and he was also left at home for their Week 18 game last season due to a coach’s decision. Burton was inactive for the other 12 games that the Bengals have played in 2025.

Burton was a third-round pick in 2024 and he played in 14 games as a rookie. He caught four passes for 107 yards in those appearances.