Bengals: We’ll continue to work with Joe Burrow to secure his long-term future with the team

  
Published April 25, 2023 01:27 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline what the Bengals must focus on in the draft and explain how an elite TE or RB could be exactly what Cincinnati needs to finally earn its first Super Bowl.

The Bengals are being particularly direct when it comes to their franchise quarterback.

A little over an hour after it was reported that Cincinnati had exercised Joe Burrow’s fifth-year option, the club confirmed the news with an announcement that included some further detail.

“This is a mechanical step along the way and we will continue to work with Joe and his representatives to secure his long-term future as a Bengal ,” Cincinnati’s statement reads.

Burrow, the No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft, is now set to make a projected $29.504 million guaranteed in 2024.

Head coach Zac Taylor noted last month that extension talks between the organization and Burrow’s representation were already underway. That Cincinnati made note of those negotiations in the announcement illustrates that the club has made it a priority to get something done with Burrow sooner than later.

Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts — a second-round pick in the 2020 draft — has already signed a five-year extension worth $255 million, which could provide a framework for a Burrow deal.

Chargers 2020 first-round pick Justin Herbert is also in line to receive a new contract this offseason. G.M. Tom Telesco said this week that while there’s no update, the talks between the parties are ongoing.