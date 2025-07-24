Bernhard Raimann, Colts talking about contract extension

Colts left tackle Bernhard Raimann is entering the final year of his rookie deal and talks with the team about an extension are underway.

Raimann has started 40 of the 45 games that he’s played since the Colts drafted him in the third round in 2022, but the early conversations have left the two sides with a gap that will need to be bridged in order to reach an agreement.

“My understanding is that the numbers don’t quite add up yet,” Raimann said, via Jake Query of 107.5 The Fan. “They way they might value a position differently than my team thinks it is. We’re working on things.”

Raimann said he’s focused on “preparing for the season” while his agent deals with the contract matters and hopes that things work out in a way that allows him to stay put beyond this season.