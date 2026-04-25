Jermod McCoy will let team doctors decide if he needs another knee surgery

University of Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy was projected as a first-round draft choice until a medical recheck revealed he could need another knee surgery.

The Raiders ended his long wait, trading up to select him with the first pick in the fourth round.

“I was prepared for whatever, but I was [expected] to go higher,” McCoy said, via Ryan McFadden of ESPN. “I had a good pro day, ran some good times and did some good things. . . . It’s not in my control, and I’m just truly blessed that the team took me anyway, because it’s an achievement to get here in the first place.”

McCoyn missed all of last season after tearing the ACL in his right knee. Another knee surgery could force him to miss “extensive” time in 2026.

NFL Media reports that McCoy might require surgery to repair a bone plug, which was used to repair a cartilage defect.

“All of my doctors that did my surgery told me [that] I’m good,” McCoy said. “But if there’s something that [the Raiders] want me to do for the longevity of my career, I’m willing to do that because I feel like they have my best interest.”

With a big need at cornerback, the Raiders have rolled the dice on McCoy.

He could prove the steal of the draft if his knee holds up.