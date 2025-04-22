 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draftbigreax_250422.jpg
Draft prospects who’ll get the biggest reactions
nbc_pft_devin_250422.jpg
McCourty opens up about his draft-day experience
nbc_pft_jeanty_250422v2.jpg
Jeanty identifies floor, ceiling in 2025 NFL Draft

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draftbigreax_250422.jpg
Draft prospects who’ll get the biggest reactions
nbc_pft_devin_250422.jpg
McCourty opens up about his draft-day experience
nbc_pft_jeanty_250422v2.jpg
Jeanty identifies floor, ceiling in 2025 NFL Draft

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Betting odds shift away from Shedeur Sanders, toward Mykel Williams at No. 9 pick

  
Published April 22, 2025 08:41 AM

Two days before the 2025 NFL draft, there’s growing sentiment that the Saints could pass on quarterback Shedeur Sanders and instead take Georgia defensive end Mykel Williams with the ninth overall pick.

Williams is now the betting favorite to go No. 9 overall at DraftKings, with Williams currently listed at +370 and Sanders at +425. Other sports books still have Sanders as the favorite to go ninth overall, but not an overwhelming favorite.

The DraftKings odds now have the Steelers as the most likely team to draft Sanders at +190, followed by the Browns at +200, Giants at +215 and Saints at +550.

A shift in the odds can mean people with inside information are placing wagers that are shaping the betting lines. It can also simply mean the sports books think they can generate more losing bets if they shift the odds. But suffice to say there’s less bettor confidence right now that Sanders will be a Saint and more bettor confidence that Sanders will be a Steeler than there was for most of the run-up to the draft.