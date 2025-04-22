Betting odds shift away from Shedeur Sanders, toward Mykel Williams at No. 9 pick

Two days before the 2025 NFL draft, there’s growing sentiment that the Saints could pass on quarterback Shedeur Sanders and instead take Georgia defensive end Mykel Williams with the ninth overall pick.

Williams is now the betting favorite to go No. 9 overall at DraftKings, with Williams currently listed at +370 and Sanders at +425. Other sports books still have Sanders as the favorite to go ninth overall, but not an overwhelming favorite.

The DraftKings odds now have the Steelers as the most likely team to draft Sanders at +190, followed by the Browns at +200, Giants at +215 and Saints at +550.

A shift in the odds can mean people with inside information are placing wagers that are shaping the betting lines. It can also simply mean the sports books think they can generate more losing bets if they shift the odds. But suffice to say there’s less bettor confidence right now that Sanders will be a Saint and more bettor confidence that Sanders will be a Steeler than there was for most of the run-up to the draft.