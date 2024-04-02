Betting odds shift toward Drake Maye over Jayden Daniels as favorite for No. 2 pick

With the Bears set to take Caleb Williams first overall in the 2024 NFL draft, the intrigue starts with the second pick. And no one seems to know whether that pick will be North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye or LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels.

After Daniels had appeared to be the clear favorite to go to Washington with the second pick, betting odds have shifted in recent days toward Maye, who is now the favorite at some sports books. Fanduel currently has Maye at +105 and Daniels at +115 to go second overall.

Whoever doesn’t go to the Commanders at No. 2 between Maye and Daniels is highly likely to go third overall, the pick owned by the Patriots.

There’s more intrigue at No. 4, where Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is the betting favorite at -200 to go to the Cardinals. The next-best odds to go No. 4 belong to Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy, which would be a scenario where a team with a need at quarterback trades up to take the fourth quarterback off the board. The Vikings, at +105 odds, are the team favored to take McCarthy.