Big Shield is doing big numbers

  
Published August 21, 2025 12:10 PM

Big Shield is doing better than I thought it would.

The ebook is currently the No. 1 best seller in Amazon’s football category. And the numbers keep going and going.

Thank you for that. It’s been a very pleasant surprise. And most of the folks who have already read it seem to be pleased with it.

Especially since it costs only 99 cents.

Get it here and start it now, during your lunch hour. And if you get caught up in it, take the afternoon off. You can blame it on me, if the boss strenously objects.

And to those who have said, sarcastically or not, that they’ll wait for the movie, here’s a little nugget: We’re in very early discussions about making it into a series. Getting there requires about 1,000 hurdles to be cleared, but we’re at least starting down that path.

If it ever happens, it won’t be soon. Why not just buy it and read it now? And let me know what you think.