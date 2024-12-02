 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

EberflusPFT.jpg
Eberflus’ coaching blunder costs Bears vs. Lions
nbc_pftpm_giantcowboyv2_241129.jpg
Parsons says DAL can make a run after Week 13 win
nbc_pftpm_dolphinpackersv2_241129.jpg
‘Soft’ Dolphins not among NFL best but Packers are

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

EberflusPFT.jpg
Eberflus’ coaching blunder costs Bears vs. Lions
nbc_pftpm_giantcowboyv2_241129.jpg
Parsons says DAL can make a run after Week 13 win
nbc_pftpm_dolphinpackersv2_241129.jpg
‘Soft’ Dolphins not among NFL best but Packers are

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Big Ten will fine Michigan, Ohio State $100,000 each for Saturday’s post-game melee

  
Published December 1, 2024 07:09 PM

Saturday afternoon wasn’t all right for fighting.

According to Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports, the Big Ten is expected to fine Michigan and Ohio State $100,000 each for the melee that unfolded after Saturday’s game in Columbus. The schools are expect to accept the punishment for violating the sportsmanship policy.

They should be happy about the punishment. They got off easy. It should have been more, for both schools.

And Ohio State should have received a bigger punishment than Michigan, since Ohio State started the fighting and Ohio State failed to control the situation properly, including the deployment of pepper spray.