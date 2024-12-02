Big Ten will fine Michigan, Ohio State $100,000 each for Saturday’s post-game melee

Saturday afternoon wasn’t all right for fighting.

According to Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports, the Big Ten is expected to fine Michigan and Ohio State $100,000 each for the melee that unfolded after Saturday’s game in Columbus. The schools are expect to accept the punishment for violating the sportsmanship policy.

They should be happy about the punishment. They got off easy. It should have been more, for both schools.

And Ohio State should have received a bigger punishment than Michigan, since Ohio State started the fighting and Ohio State failed to control the situation properly, including the deployment of pepper spray.