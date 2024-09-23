 Skip navigation
Father of Mine
It's a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson's touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
Bijan Robinson 1-yard touchdown gives Falcons 14-7 lead

  
Published September 22, 2024 09:26 PM

At one point on Atlanta’s latest possession, it looked like Kansas City’s defense was going to get the team off the field.

But a critical roughing the passer foul extended the possession and a few plays later, the Falcons were in the end zone again to take a 14-7 lead.

On third-and-6 from Atlanta’s 34, quarterback Kirk Cousins couldn’t connect with receiver Drake London deep down the left sideline. But defensive lineman Chris Jones was flagged for roughing the passer on what was a questionable call. Jones did not hit Cousins much later than after the quarterback had thrown the ball. He twisted Cousins down and did not land on the quarterback with his body weight.

Via Nate Taylor of TheAthletic.com, Jones clearly did not agree with the call and spent about a minute arguing with the referee. A couple of Jones’ teammates separated him from the official.

Either way, the call was made and the Falcons continued their drive.

A play later, Cousins hit tight end Kyle Pitts with a 50-yard pass down to the 1-yard line. Bijan Robinson did the rest, powering his way in for a 1-yard score.