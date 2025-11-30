Bijan Robinson gives Falcons a 14-7 lead

The Falcons closed the first half with a touchdown and they opened the second half the same way.

Running back Bijan Robinson sprinted into the end zone from five yards out and the Falcons have their first lead of the day as a result. They lead the Jets 14-7 with 9:36 to play in the third quarter.

Robinson has now run 15 times for 103 yards and he had a 42-yard gain on a short pass from Kirk Cousins to pick up the bulk of the yards on the scoring drive. The Jets were also flagged for roughing Cousins on the play, so it turned out to be an even bigger play for Atlanta.

The Jets went three-and-out to open the half and they’ve now punted five times while only scoring after recovering a muffed punt on the Falcons’ 2-yard line.