nbc_pftpm_lanekiffin_251130.jpg
Florio: Kiffin ‘wants to have it both ways’
campbell_mpx.jpg
Unpacking Lions’ fourth-down woes against Packers
burrow_mpx.jpg
Bengals, Burrow ‘alive’ in AFC playoff picture

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Bijan Robinson gives Falcons a 14-7 lead

  
Published November 30, 2025 02:50 PM

The Falcons closed the first half with a touchdown and they opened the second half the same way.

Running back Bijan Robinson sprinted into the end zone from five yards out and the Falcons have their first lead of the day as a result. They lead the Jets 14-7 with 9:36 to play in the third quarter.

Robinson has now run 15 times for 103 yards and he had a 42-yard gain on a short pass from Kirk Cousins to pick up the bulk of the yards on the scoring drive. The Jets were also flagged for roughing Cousins on the play, so it turned out to be an even bigger play for Atlanta.

The Jets went three-and-out to open the half and they’ve now punted five times while only scoring after recovering a muffed punt on the Falcons’ 2-yard line.