Bijan Robinson wants “Saquon-type of season when it comes to explosives”

Falcons running back Bijan Robinson has identified an area he’d like to improve in during the 2025 season.

Robinson ranked fourth in the league last season when it came to runs of 12 or more yards, but he was 17th when it came to runs of 20 or more yards. His career-long run is 39 yards and a 71-yard catch was the only longer gain of his first two seasons.

Robinson said he wants more runs in that category and that he’s working every day in order to make more plays like the ones that carried Eagles running back Saquon Barkley to offensive player of the year status in 2024.

“We all want it. We’re all waiting for that Saquon-type of season when it comes to explosives,” Robinson said, via the team’s website. “But I’ve been working on it a lot this offseason. And, obviously, when it gets to the season, it’s time to go show it and go do the work the right way.”

Robinson said he’s working every day to prepare himself for breaking big plays and that the Falcons have “added so many things to this offense so we can create more explosives” during the coming season. Should those efforts pay off, Robinson may follow in Barkley’s footsteps in more ways than one.