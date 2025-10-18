Bill Belichick and North Carolina remain winless vs. power conference opponents

For the fourth time, Bill Belichick’s North Carolina team has faced a major conference opponent. And for the fourth time, they lost.

This time it was in heartbreaking fashion after blowout losses in the Tar Heels’ first three games against power conference opponents, losing 21-18 to Cal in a game in which North Carolina fumbled at the 1-yard line while appearing to be on the verge of scoring the go-ahead touchdown with 3:48 remaining in the fourth quarter.

After the game, Belichick said all his team can do is get back to work on the basics.

“Just keep working on things that we need to do a better job of — third-and-long on defense, third down on offense, ball security, things like that,” Belichick said.

In his post-game press conference, Belichick was in no mood to reflect on his decision to take the North Carolina job, responding to one question about it with, “I’ve answered the same question 75 times.”

But it’s a question that will continue to be asked, as North Carolina has fallen to 2-4, with wins only over overmatched small-conference opponents Charlotte and Richmond. North Carolina fired Mack Brown last season despite Brown reaching a bowl game in six consecutive seasons. Belichick is now a near-lock to miss a bowl in his first season at North Carolina. There are few signs of progress for Belichick’s program.