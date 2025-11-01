 Skip navigation
Bill Belichick gets his first conference win

  
November 1, 2025

It took longer than most expected it would, but it finally happened.

North Carolina coach Bill Belichick has gotten his first conference win.

It happened on Friday night, at Syracuse. Down 10-3 late in the first half, the Tar Heels rallied for a 27-10 victory.

North Carolina held the Orange to 147 total yards, while gaining 425.

The victory moves UNC to 3-5 on the season (and 1-3 in the ACC) with four games to play. Syracuse is now 3-6.

Next Saturday, North Carolina faces Stanford. It’s a rematch, of sorts, of Super Bowl LII; Stanford interim coach Frank Reich coordinated the Philadelphia offense the day the Eagles upset Belichick’s Patriots for an NFL title.