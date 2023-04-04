 Skip navigation
Bill Belichick has shopped Mac Jones this offseason

  
Published April 4, 2023 07:16 AM
April 4, 2023 09:31 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine why they could see the Raiders grabbing a QB to train behind Jimmy Garoppolo in the 2023 NFL Draft, as well as upgrading a number of positions.

No, things aren’t going well between Patriots coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Mac Jones.

Following the posting of the item regarding the lingering tension between coach Bill Belichick and the 2021 first-rounder, more information has trickled in.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Belichick has shopped Jones to multiple teams during the 2023 offseason.

The full list of potential destinations isn’t known. The teams mentioned as potential destinations were the Raiders, Texans, Buccaneers, and Commanders.

Obviously, a trade hasn’t occurred yet. That doesn’t mean it won’t happen. A team hoping to draft a quarterback could pivot to Jones, if that team doesn’t get the guy it wants.

The Raiders are the ones to keep watching. Jimmy Garoppolo’s contract lands in the low-end of middle class for starters, and Jones has two years left under a slotted rookie deal, before his fifth-year option would apply.

Complicating the situation is the fact that owner Robert Kraft seems to be a big fan of Mac Jones.

“I’m a big fan of Mac,” Kraft told reporters last week. “He came to us as a rookie. He quarterbacked in his rookie season and did a very fine job I thought. We made the playoffs. I think we experimented with some things last year that frankly didn’t work when it came to him, in my opinion.”

While Kraft continues to defer to Belichick when it comes to running “my football team,” Kraft may not be thrilled about the prospect of parting ways with Jones. And Kraft seems to be sympathetic to frustrations that trace to the failed offensive experiment in 2022, with Matt Patricia serving as the coordinator.