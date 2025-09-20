 Skip navigation
Bill Belichick, Scott Frost reunite today in Orlando

  
Published September 20, 2025 11:06 AM

When Bill Belichick puts his two-game college winning streak (after beating a couple of FCS schools) on the line today, he’ll see a familiar face on the other sideline.

UCF coach Scott Frost played for Belichick for two years with the Jets, from 1998 to 1999.

A third-round pick in the 1998 draft, Frost moved from quarterback to defensive back. He appeared in 13 regular-season games as a rookie and 16 (with one start) in 1999.

During those two seasons, Belichick worked as the Jets’ defensive coordinator. And, technically, he was Frost’s head coach. For a day or two. Until Belichick abruptly resigned and became the Patriots’ head coach.

UCF is favored by 7 points against North Carolina. After this game, Belichick’s 2-1 Tar Heels embark on their ACC schedule — starting with a visit from Clemson.