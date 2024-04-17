Bill Belichick to co-host Pat McAfee’s ESPN+ NFL draft show

Bill Belichick has his first job since leaving New England.

Belichick was announced today as a co-host of The Pat McAfee Show Draft Spectacular, which will air during the draft next week on ESPN+.

It’s been widely expected that Belichick would have some role on television in 2024, after he tried and failed to get another head-coaching job. But no one was expecting him to land with McAfee.

Belichick made an appearance on McAfee’s show today to announce that he’d be joining the draft special.

It’s unclear whether Belichick will continue to work with McAfee and ESPN going forward. Belichick has reportedly also been in talks to work with Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions this season. Omaha Productions, like McAfee’s show, airs content on ESPN platforms but operates independently of ESPN.