Bill Belichick’s gutsy two-point conversion call falls short, North Carolina loses 17-16

North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick has still not beaten a major-conference opponent. But he’s getting closer.

Today, Belichick’s Tar Heels fell just inches short, as Belichick made the gutsy call to go for two in overtime, the conversion fell just short, and Virginia escaped with a 17-16 win.

The game was a hard-fought, defensive battle that was tied 10-10 at the end of the fourth quarter. On the first overtime possession, Virginia scored a touchdown and kicked the extra point to take a 17-10 lead. When North Carolina scored a touchdown of its own on its first overtime possession, Belichick kept his offense on the field to try to win the game right then and there. Instead, the two-point conversion failed and North Carolina lost again.

North Carolina is now 2-5 this season, and 0-5 against major conference opponents. North Carolina’s two wins came against Charlotte and Richmond, two overmatched small schools that don’t have anything close to the resources of North Carolina. Against the teams on its level, North Carolina has still not won with Belichick as head coach.