Bill Callahan: JC Latham has traits to succeed at left tackle

JC Latham played right tackle at Alabama, but he made it known long before the draft that he hoped to move to the left side in the NFL.

The Titans took Latham with the seventh overall pick in the draft last month and they indicated their plan is to move Latham to quarterback Will Levis’s blind side. That transition will be overseen by longtime offensive line coach Bill Callahan and he said on Thursday that he thinks Latham is well suited to the move.

“I think, number one, his athleticism,” Callahan said, via Nick Suss of the Tennessean. “All the measurable traits that he has. And then you add in the size and power, strength. It adds up to making that move. . . . I think if you have the athleticism, you have the strength and you have the muscle memory to be able to change some skill sets, I think it’s doable.”

The Titans have 2023 first-round pick Peter Skoronski at left guard and the hope in Nashville is that the duo provides the foundation for their offensive line for years to come.