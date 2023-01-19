 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Bill O’Brien interviewed for Patriots offensive coordinator today

  
Published January 19, 2023 09:19 AM
nbc_pft_nflinternationalv2_230119
January 19, 2023 08:42 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King dissect the news the Bills, Titans and Jaguars will play in London in 2023, while the Chiefs and Patriots will play in Germany.

Bill O’Brien has been mentioned for weeks as a potential offensive coordinator of the Patriots, and now he has formally interviewed for the job.

O’Brien interviewed today, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The 53-year-old O’Brien has spent the last two seasons as offensive coordinator at Alabama. He previously served as head coach of the Texans, and before that at Penn State.

O’Brien previously spent five seasons in New England, getting promoted from offensive assistant to wide receivers coach to quarterbacks coach and finally to offensive coordinator in 2011, his final year with the Patriots.