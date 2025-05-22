Bills are only team favored in all 17 games on their 2025 schedule

The 2025 NFL schedule shapes up nicely for the Bills to have a big year.

After the schedule was released, point spreads were released for all 272 regular-season games, and only the Bills were favored in all 17 games on their schedule, according to David Purdum of ESPN.

The Bills benefit from getting their two toughest games at home, with the Ravens coming to Buffalo in Week One and the Chiefs coming to Buffalo in Week Nine. The Bills also benefit from the Chiefs having a short work week in that Week nine game, as the Chiefs play on Monday night in Week Eight.

The Chiefs and Ravens are each favored in 16 games, and underdogs only at Buffalo.

The Bills have built a team that looks like it should be a Super Bowl contender any year that Josh Allen is healthy. This year, the schedule is favorable for them to earn the No. 1 seed in the AFC, and perhaps for Allen to finally reach his first Super Bowl.