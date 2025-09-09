Bills change punters; Cameron Johnston is in and Brad Robbins is out

The Bills are making a punter change ahead of Week 2.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the team will sign former Steelers punter Cameron Johnston and waive Brad Robbins.

Johnston was released by Pittsburgh in August after losing a training camp competition to Corliss Waitman. He had signed a three-year deal with the Steelers earlier in 2024 but suffered a season-ending injury in Week 1.

Before joining Pittsburgh, Johnston spent three seasons with the Texans and three with the Eagles. He has a career net average of 42.2 yards per punt.

Robbins punted four times in the season-opening win over the Ravens, averaging 38 net yards per kick.

