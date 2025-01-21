Bills cut QB Anthony Brown from the practice squad

The Bills signed quarterback Anthony Brown to the practice squad last week. The reason was obvious: Brown spent a season as Lamar Jackson’s backup, so the Bills used Brown to emulate Jackson on the scout team.

Jackson ran for 39 yards and threw for 254 yards and two touchdowns, but he committed two of the Ravens’ three turnovers.

With his job done, Brown’s time in Buffalo is over.

The Bills waived Brown from the practice squad Tuesday.

Mitch Trubisky or Mike White, the backup quarterbacks on the 53-player roster behind Josh Allen, will have to play the part of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in practice this week.