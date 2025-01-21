 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_glennreax_v4_250122.jpg
Jets reportedly hire Glenn for HC ‘as expected’
mahomes.jpg
Can the Bills defense outlast the Chiefs offense?
nbc_csu_nfcchamp_250122.jpg
Simms: Eagles need better pass game vs. Commanders

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_glennreax_v4_250122.jpg
Jets reportedly hire Glenn for HC ‘as expected’
mahomes.jpg
Can the Bills defense outlast the Chiefs offense?
nbc_csu_nfcchamp_250122.jpg
Simms: Eagles need better pass game vs. Commanders

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bills cut QB Anthony Brown from the practice squad

  
Published January 21, 2025 06:09 PM

The Bills signed quarterback Anthony Brown to the practice squad last week. The reason was obvious: Brown spent a season as Lamar Jackson’s backup, so the Bills used Brown to emulate Jackson on the scout team.

Jackson ran for 39 yards and threw for 254 yards and two touchdowns, but he committed two of the Ravens’ three turnovers.

With his job done, Brown’s time in Buffalo is over.

The Bills waived Brown from the practice squad Tuesday.

Mitch Trubisky or Mike White, the backup quarterbacks on the 53-player roster behind Josh Allen, will have to play the part of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in practice this week.