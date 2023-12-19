Bills designate DaQuan Jones for return from IR

The Bills defensive line could be getting some reinforcement in the next few weeks.

The team announced that defensive tackle DaQuan Jones has been designated for return from injured reserve. Jones will be able to practice with the team for the next 21 days and can be activated at any point in that window, although head coach Sean McDermott said on Tuesday that he does not expect Jones to play against the Chargers on Saturday night.

Jones started the first five games of the season before suffering a pectoral injury. He had 10 sacks, 2.5 sacks, three tackles for loss, and five quarterback hits in those appearances.

The Bills have also designated cornerback Kaiir Elam and wide receiver Justin Shorter for return recently. Neither of them has returned to the active roster.