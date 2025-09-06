 Skip navigation
Davis: Brady close to joining Raiders in 2020
Belichick banning Patriots scouts 'petty'
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 1

Bills elevate K Matt Prater and OL Kendrick Green to active roster for Sunday night

  
Published September 6, 2025 04:32 PM

The Bills have added two veterans to their active roster for Sunday night’s opener against the Ravens.

Kicker Matt Prater and offensive lineman Kendrick Green were both activated to the roster from the practice squad.

Prater, the NFL’s all-time leader in 50-yard field goals, signed with the Bills’ practice squad on Thursday to replace the injured kicker Tyler Bass. Green spent the entire offseason in Buffalo but was cut from the active roster at the end of the preseason and then added to the practice squad.

Both Prater and Green will be available to play on Sunday night against the Ravens and then will revert back to the practice squad.