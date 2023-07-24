 Skip navigation
Bills expected to sign Darrynton Evans

  
Published July 24, 2023 03:48 PM

The Bills worked out three running backs Monday in the wake of Nyheim Hines’ season-ending knee injury. They are signing at least one.

Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports that the Titans are expected to add Darrynton Evans. Free agents Kylin Hill and Abram Smith also worked out for the team.

The Titans made Evans a third-round pick in 2020.

He played five games as a rookie and had 16 touches for 81 yards and a touchdown before missing most of 2021 with a knee injury. Evans played only one game in 2021, with four touches for 18 yards.

He moved on to the Bears last year and played six games for Chicago, getting 15 touches for 97 yards. Evans saw action on 49 offensive snaps and 63 on special teams in 2022.

The Bills have James Cook, Damien Harris, Latavius Murray and Jordan Mims at the top of their depth chart at the position, but they don’t have a good replacement for Hines on special teams. Evans has 10 kick returns in his career.