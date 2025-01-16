 Skip navigation
Bills had no changes to their injury report Thursday, with every player practicing

  
Published January 16, 2025 04:11 PM

The Bills’ practice report did not change Thursday, with every player on the active roster again practicing.

Kick returner Brandon Codrington, who missed last week’s game with a hamstring injury, remained a full participant.

Receiver Amari Cooper (back), cornerback Christian Benford (back), cornerback Taron Johnson (neck), tight end Dalton Kincaid (knee), defensive back Cam Lewis (shoulder/neck), linebacker Matt Milano (biceps), tight end Quintin Morris (groin), defensive end Greg Rousseau (finger), and linebacker Dorian Williams (elbow) also had full participation.

Running back Ray Davis (concussion) and offensive lineman Alec Anderson (calf) were the only players who didn’t have full participation. They were limited for a second consecutive day.

Like last week, quarterback Josh Allen remains off the injury report entirely.