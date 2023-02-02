Bills hire Joe Danna as safeties coach

The Bills have made an addition to their defensive coaching staff.

The team announced that they have hired Joe Danna as their new safeties coach. They fired Jim Salgado after their playoff loss to the Bengals last month.

Danna was the Texans safeties coach last season and and spent the previous five seasons filling a variety of secondary roles on Jacksonville’s coaching staff. He’s also worked as defensive backs coach with the Jets, Falcons, and Dolphins since 2008.

The change with the safeties coach is the only known one for the Bills in the wake of their disappointing ouster from the postseason during the divisional round.