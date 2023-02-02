Bills hire Joe Danna as safeties coach

nbc_pft_hamlinlove_230130
Mike Florio and Chris Simms react to a video update from Damar Hamlin, where the safety thanks everyone for all the support he has received, and question what next steps will look like.
The Bills have made an addition to their defensive coaching staff.
The team announced that they have hired Joe Danna as their new safeties coach. They fired Jim Salgado after their playoff loss to the Bengals last month.
Danna was the Texans safeties coach last season and and spent the previous five seasons filling a variety of secondary roles on Jacksonville’s coaching staff. He’s also worked as defensive backs coach with the Jets, Falcons, and Dolphins since 2008.
The change with the safeties coach is the only known one for the Bills in the wake of their disappointing ouster from the postseason during the divisional round.