Bills hold slim 21-20 lead over Buccaneers at halftime

It’s been a back-and-forth, competitive first half between the Buccaneers and Bills, with Buffalo holding a slim 21-20 lead at halftime.

The Bucs have been running all over the Bills, totaling 136 yards on the ground at an average of 5.9 yards per carry. But Tampa Bay’s defense has not been able to prevent Buffalo’s explosive touchdowns.

Tampa Bay’s run game was best exemplified by Sean Tucker’s 43-yard touchdown run midway through the second quarter. He finished the first half with 71 yards on nine carries. Rachaad White has 48 yards on nine carries.

Mayfield also had 23 yards rushing in the first half, including a 4-yard touchdown early in the second period.

On the other side, the Bills offensive struggles from last week’s loss to Miami looked like they might continue early. Josh Allen tossed an ugly interception on Buffalo’s second play from scrimmage deep in the team’s own territory. But the Bucs were able to just net a 23-yard field goal out of the extra possession.

Then Allen led the Bills to two scoring drives, putting in a 2-yard touchdown run before also connecting with Tyrell Shavers for a 43-yard TD midway through the second quarter.

Allen threw his second interception on fourth-and-2 from the Tampa Bay 43, as the ball was tipped up into the air on a pass to Dawson Knox.

But after a punt, Allen helped put the Bills back on top, as his short pass to Ty Johnson went 52 yards for a go-ahead touchdown with just 36 seconds left in the second quarter.

The Bucs responded with a 24-yard field goal as time expired int he second quarter to shave Buffalo’s lead to one point.

Allen was 8-of-17 for 155 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in the first half. Allen is also the club’s leading rusher with 14 yards on three carries with a TD.

On the other side, Mayfield is 10-of-14 for 95 yards.