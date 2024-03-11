Bills keep cornerback and special teamer Cam Lewis on two-year deal

The Bills have struck a deal to keep cornerback Cameron Lewis.

Lewis has agreed to a two-year contract to stay in Buffalo, according to multiple reports.

Last season Lewis played 13 percent of the Bills’ defensive snaps and 75 percent of their special teams snaps.

The 26-year-old Lewis has spent his entire college and pro football career in Buffalo, first playing at the University at Buffalo and then signing with the Bills as an undrafted rookie in 2019. Now he’s set to stay in his longtime home.