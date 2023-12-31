Bills make Von Miller inactive against Patriots

Von Miller won’t be part of the Bills defense on Sunday.

Miller was not on the team’s injury report heading into their game against the Patriots, but he is on their inactive list for Week 17. It is the first time Miller is inactive since he missed the first four games of the regular season while recovering from last season’s knee injury.

While Miller has been active for the last 11 games, he hasn’t had the kind of impact we’ve been accustomed to seeing from him over the years. Miller has three tackles, three quarterback hits, and no sacks on the season.

Miller has over $10.7 million in 2024 salary fully guaranteed and another $6 million-plus is guaranteed on March 21 if he remains on the roster. The Bills get no cap relief from making him a pre-June 1 cut and a post-June 1 designation would still leave $17 million in dead money on the cap.