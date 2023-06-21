 Skip navigation
NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 - Practice
Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage1finish_230701.jpg
Adam Yates beats twin brother for Tour de France stage 1 win, yellow jersey
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121 - Practice
Chicago Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole

Top Clips

nbc_nas_hamlinpostqintv_230701.jpg
Hamlin on Chicago pole for Cup Series race
Herta.jpg
Highlights: Honda Indy 200 qualifying at Mid-Ohio
nbc_indycar_huertaint_230701.jpg
Herta on pole for IndyCar race at Mid-Ohio

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Bills promote Eric Washington to assistant head coach

  
Published June 21, 2023 10:52 AM

Eric Washington will have a new title on the Bills coaching staff this season.

The team announced on Wednesday that Washington has been bumped up to assistant head coach. He will remain the team’s defensive line coach as well.

Washington joined the Bills in 2020 as the defensive line coach and added a senior defensive assistant title last year.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott will be handling defensive coordinator duties in Buffalo this year and Washington’s new title suggests he’ll have a role in helping McDermott balance all of his responsibilities.

Prior to joining the Bills, Washington spent two years as the Panthers’ defensive coordinator and seven years as their defensive line coach. He’s also worked for the Bears and Northwestern.