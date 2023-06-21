Bills promote Eric Washington to assistant head coach

Eric Washington will have a new title on the Bills coaching staff this season.

The team announced on Wednesday that Washington has been bumped up to assistant head coach. He will remain the team’s defensive line coach as well.

Washington joined the Bills in 2020 as the defensive line coach and added a senior defensive assistant title last year.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott will be handling defensive coordinator duties in Buffalo this year and Washington’s new title suggests he’ll have a role in helping McDermott balance all of his responsibilities.

Prior to joining the Bills, Washington spent two years as the Panthers’ defensive coordinator and seven years as their defensive line coach. He’s also worked for the Bears and Northwestern.