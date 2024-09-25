Bills receiver Khalil Shakir has caught a record-tying 27 consecutive targets

On Monday night against the Jaguars, Bills receiver Khalil Shakir caught all six passes thrown to him, continuing a remarkable streak.

Shakir has now caught the last 27 passes thrown to him, which ties the most consecutive targets caught by any receiver since 1991, when targets began being tracked. Michael Thomas of the Saints also caught 27 consecutive targets in 2018, so if Shakir catches the next ball thrown his way, he’ll have the record all to himself.

Shakir is leading the Bills in catches and yards and has become Josh Allen’s No. 1 receiver.

“I could say this over and over, [Shakir’s] a freaking football player, emphasis on football,” Allen said, via Ryan Miller of the Democrat & Chronicle. “He loves the game. He does things the right way. He’s so selfless in his approach throughout the week. He may get two passes during practice. He just keeps finding ways to be in the right spot at the right time, and he makes plays. That’s just kind of his M.O. I freaking love him. I’m so proud of him and his trajectory that he’s gone in his career so far.”

There’s not much better for a quarterback than a receiver who catches everything thrown at him.