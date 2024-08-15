Bills release WR Chase Claypool with injury settlement

Chase Claypool is free to find a new team.

Per the NFL’s Thursday transaction wire, the Bills released Claypool from injured reserve with an injury settlement.

Buffalo had placed Claypool on the list earlier this week. He had been sidelined by a toe injury that was initially classified as day-to-day. Now whenever Claypool is healthy, he can join a new club.

Claypool, 26, caught just eight passes for 77 yards with one touchdown in 12 games between the Bears and Dolphins last season. After reaching over 850 yards receiving in each of his first two seasons, Claypool’s productivity has significantly dipped. He had 311 yards in eight games when he was traded from the Steelers to the Bears midway through the 2022 season. But in seven games for Chicago in 2022, he had just 14 catches for 140 yards.

Claypool entered the league with Pittsburgh as a second-round pick out of Notre Dame in 2020.

